Do you miss Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Bollywood now that she is more focused on working in Hollywood?

Ever since the Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas got her first role as the main lead in Hollywood in 2015 in the TV series Quantico, the actress has only worked in 4 Bollywood movies. This is quite shocking as the actress used to work in at least 3 movies each year before 2015. Chopra was seen in ‘Bajirao Mastaani’ in 2015, ‘Jai Gangaajal’ in 2016, ‘The Sky Is Pink’ in 2019 and the most recent work of the actress catered to the audience of Hindi cinema was ‘The White Tiger’ which released in 2021.





We obviously can't expect Priyanka to deliver the same number of movies in the Hindi cinema as she did before because she has become much busier with her work schedule in Hollywood and she is still trying to establish herself in the international industry. However, don't you think four movies in 6 years is just not enough?





Priyanka has always said that her love for Bollywood is unconditional but her filmography in the past 6 years says something else. Now that the actress is married to America’s pop sensation Nick Jonas, it will become even more difficult for her to work between the two countries. Do you think she will more preference to Hollywood than Bollywood? Do you also miss the actress and her exceptional acting in Bollywood movies?