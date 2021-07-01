Do You Really Believe That An Astrologers Prediction Can Make Or Break SRK’s Career?

While Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for his much anticipated film Pathan, a celebrity astrologer has made some predictions about him that might decide what lies ahead for the superstar.

Speaking about what's next in store for Shah Rukh Khan, astrologer, Pandit Jagannath Guruji said that “SRK's upcoming films are expected to perform well upon release. The anticipation of fans watching him on the big screen will turn fruitful and his films might get a bumper opening.” At a time when theatres are shut due to the pandemic, Guruji says that “SRK's film might get a theatrical release instead of on OTT platforms. It will also bring the audience to the theatres”. The astrologer further added that “Shah Rukh Khan's production venture are expected to do even more better and the superstar should launch new actors and produce new films under his banner”.

Talking about the mistakes SRK should be avoiding, Guruji said that “the superstar should do away with acting in his home produced films as they might not perform well at the box office. He also pointed out that the films in which SRK has sported a beard hasn't worked as expected. So a clean shaven look might be a solution to ward off bad luck”. Do you believe in such predictions? What are your views on this?