The year is 2007, Amir Khan starrer Taare zameen par has just released with a kid as second main lead. This kid named Darsheel Safary suddenly became a part of all of us and he also got nominated for the best actor awards alongside SRK for Chak de.

The year is 2021, Where is Darsheel now and what is he up to? Our cute little Ishaan Awasthi is no longer a child, he is now a 23 year old grown up man who has worked a lot on his acting skills in the past decade. He did many short films mostly on OTT and music videos but unfortunately none of them could become popular enough to catch the attention of masses. Recently he was seen in a short film called Suttabaazi along with Renee Sen ( Sushmita Sen's daughter) and Netflix Then vs now school edition. You can watch these short films in case you want to see his latest performances. I really hope that he gets his big project soon, would love to see him on big screen again.