Do you remember Munni from Bajrangi Bhaijaan? Here's how she looks now

That cute little face in the film Bajrangi Bhaijaan starring Salman Khan who won millions of hearts, is all grown up now.

Harshali Malhotra aka Munni has grown up real fast. She occupied a special seat in everyone's hearts with her sweet face, beautiful emotions, and heart-melting smile. But after that film, she wasn't seen in any because she took a break from all this only to understand acting better and come back with a bang. I watched Bajrangi Bhaijaan thrice only because of her. What about you?

What do you think of the little Munni and the grown-up Harshali Malhotra? Would you like to see her in movies?

Happy Birthday, Harshali!