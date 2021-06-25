Do you remember the trend #boycottfilmfare?

On this Music day, let me remind you of the trend that took place a few years back when at the Filmfare 'Apna Time Aayega' won an award but not 'Teri Mitti.'

Teri Mitti was sung by B Praak for the movie Kesari. It was a very emotional and beautiful song. Probably one of the best songs made for patriotic movies.

The song received praises from around the country. But at Filmfare, the best lyrics award was given to 'Apna Time Aayega' and not 'Teri Mitt,' which left Manoj Muntashir the lyricist disappointed.

After the show he tweed that he will never attend any award show from now on, as these were the best lyrics he had ever written.

Following the trend singer, Neha Bhasin tweeted in support of Manoj.

Even though the songs from Gully boy were catchy and good, I still believe Teri Mitti has the best lyrics ever, and nothing can match that. Although in my opinion it's generally pre-decided and the industry is biased about who should win an award.

What do you think of these award shows?