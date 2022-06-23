Do you see a future for Prajakta Koli in Bollywood?

Prajakta Kohli, AKA Mostlysane has become one of India's biggest female comedy creators. Her YouTube channel, MostlySane, has 6.68 million subscribers. Koli was born and raised in Thane near Mumbai city. She has done a mass media graduate from Mumbai University. she finally started her YouTube channel in 2015, and she has established herself to become one of the most popular YouTube stars out there. Things that worked out in her favour are her girl-next-door charm, simple antics, and of course talent.





Prajakta Kohli, who was just a Youtuber a few years ago has now acted in her first-ever series Mismatched after which she gained a lot of attention. In between all these years, she has done a lot of ads and now she can be seen making her debut in Jug Jug Jeeyo as 'Ginni'. Her major fan following has surely supported the JJJ team and people seem to love her acting so much! As KJo also mentioned in a talk show that Praju is one of those natural actors and she has a bright future in Bollywood. Coming from a background where her mother is a teacher, Prajakta had dreamt about becoming a Radio Jockey, however, due to an 'accident' as she calls it, she became a Youtuber and now she is this WonderWoman of the Youtube industry.





With her existing work, she is surely going to shine bright in a lot of upcoming films. This is just the beginning.