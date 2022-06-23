  1. Home
Do you see a future for Vaani Kapoor in Bollywood?

Vaani Kapoor is an Indian actress known for her work in Hindi films. She made her film debut in the 2013 romantic comedy Shuddh Desi Romance, a critical and commercial success, which earned her Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. Later she acted in Aaha Kalyanam, Befikre, and the action thriller War.  

I liked her acting in Shuddh Desi Romance, however, after that she was just another actor for me. Vaani Kapoor started out great, but then her choice of films was not that great. Even in the film Bell Bottom, she was just a supporting actor to Akshay Kumar. In her recent film, Chandigarh Kare Ashiqui, I could see her making an improvement. I loved her part and her character display as a transgender woman.


What do you think about Vaani Kapoor?

Posted by Baburao. . 10 mins ago

Alia fans think she is bigger star than king of bollywood Shah Rukh Khan Buahahaha

Who is Alia infront of Shah Rukh Khan she was dying to work with him and her father Karan begged Shah Rukh Khan to work with her in flop Dear Zindagi . Shah Rukh Khan is more popular than entire Kapoor Khandaan combined . Alia is nothing infront of Shah Rukh Khan she is just like a mouse infront of him buahahaha
Posted by dreamersvoid . 16 mins ago

What is going on with Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and where is the official announcement ??

The release of the film is 5 months away and the casting is going on with no official announcement.


Tolkien : The worst thing happened to Salman is SKF.
0 REPLY 9 mins ago
Posted by Bollywood Masala . 47 mins ago

jug jugg jeeyo makes less than samrat prithviraj on its first day at the box office

JugJugg Jeeyo's opening day revenue was lower than that of Samrat Prithviraj and Gangubai Kathiawadi, which both opened to about 10.50 crore.


Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani's JugJugg Jeeyo had a fine opening weekend in theatres on Friday. On the first day, it brought in 9.28 crore. The Raj Mehta-directed movie is filled with songs and drama and is based on complicated relationships.


The film's first day box office receipts were tweeted by film trade expert Taran Adarsh. He noted: "The first lines of #JugJuggJeeyo are as expected: after a sluggish start in the morning, picks up speed in the evening... Very good plexes in Delhi, NCR, and parts of Mumbai... dim mass pockets Growth on days two and three is crucial... Fri ₹ 9.28 cr. Business in India."
Cross pollination : After all the drama varunardo and she-ranveer did and 4k screen it didn't took double digit opening. I think 9.28crs is inflated because according to BOI Collection is around 8.5cr. Poor varunardo and she-ranveer buhahahhah
0 REPLY 18 mins ago
Posted by Bollywood Masala . 1 hours ago

Jugjugg Jeeyo complete story

Raj Mehta is the director of the 2022 Bollywood comedy film Jugjugg Jeeyo, also known as Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor play the leading characters in the film.

The opening song of Jugjugg Jeeyo, "Nain Ta Heere," depicts the relationship between Kuku (Varun Dhawan) and Naina (Kiara Advani), from their days as school sweethearts to their eventual wedding. The couple, who have since relocated to Toronto, Canada, is already feeling the seven-year itch. While Naina holds a white collar position in a reputable company, Kuku works as a bouncer in a nightclub.

Kuku and Naina's marriage falls apart due to prolonged silences, unfinished conversations, and resentful hearts; as a result, they decide to file for divorce. However, there is still unfinished business to be taken care of when the two travel to Patiala to attend the wedding of Kuku's sister Ginny (Prajakta Kohli). To appear as a happy couple to the public until Ginny marries, Kuku and Naina make the decision.

However, when they get to their hometown, they find that there's another surprise waiting for them that might break many people's hearts.


What about you? We're eager to see this movie on the big screen.
Pooja Bhatia : 100cr mark krpayegi? What do you think?
0 REPLY 1 hours ago
Posted by LightsCameraAction 🎬 . 2 hours ago

The internet is in awe of Adnan Sami's drastic transformation as he appears unrecognisable in photographs

In his more than 25-year career, Adnan Sami has surely delighted music fans with his diverse tunes. In addition to his songs, his recent dramatic weight loss—an estimated 155 kg—attracted the most attention. He denied rumours that he had undergone liposuction surgery. While many were inspired by his metamorphosis, few of his admirers were taken aback. The musician, who received India's fourth-highest civilian award, the Padma Shri, last year, is currently enjoying a blast in the Maldives with his family. Adnan posted images from his island getaway via Twitter on Thursday. While everything appeared to be ideal, such as the beautiful backdrop, admirers were unable to identify Adnan in his photographs.


I don't believe my eyes, do you?

stranger : Anything is possible if you are dedicated enough
0 REPLY 2 hours ago
Posted by LightsCameraAction 🎬 . 3 hours ago

Not Ibrahim Ali Khan but Palak Tiwari is dating this new boy from the industry

Palak Tiwari, the daughter of Shweta Tiwari, is rumoured to be dating Vedang Raina, who is about to make his Bollywood acting debut in "The Archies." The same talent agency represents Vedang and Palak. They instantly clicked when they first met at a party their talent agency organised. More than two years had passed since they first started dating. Their growing intimacy and PDA at private gatherings are creating a stir in B-Town. They have been able to keep their romance a secret. Shweta Tiwari, Palak's mother, has also previously expressed her approval of their relationship and is already very pleased with it.


The source close also revealed, "Obviously Palak & Vedang both want to focus on their professional life. They will never go public with their relationship status so early." Additionally, Palak's mother Shweta Tiwari has already expressed her approval of their relationship and is already quite happy about it. 
Movie Buff : Ibrahim is following his sister's cheap PR tactics
0 REPLY 40 mins ago
Posted by LightsCameraAction 🎬 . 3 hours ago

Who all are going to watch IIFA tonight?
D0ggy Pukev!lla : No matter who won or lost I never watched these Bollywood awards because of the cringe hosting. The only award I've watched is the Golden Globes when it was hosted by Ricky Gervais. He roasted whole Hollywood to crisp.
0 REPLY 2 hours ago
Posted by D0ggy Pukev!lla . 3 hours ago

Bollywood always talk about grey character, grey story and so on but do they have guts to make a movie on something like this i.e HONOUR KILLING?


Posted by D0ggy Pukev!lla . 3 hours ago

How biased is Pinkvilla? It deletes my comments but leaves these two inbred scums future ISIS recruits.

I'm sure PV admin is another product of inbreeding, a pedophile 'prophet' worshipping discreet terrorist that's secretly planning to stone every women here.
FR€€ $P!R!T : 'Hindu and Sikh communities used to ......... children' , this is what is taught in Pakistan's school textbooks (https://youtu.be/Q5FVwtmNguU), also mass gangrapes came in practice with Islamic invaders and that's how the practice of Jauhars came into existence, the women folks were untouched when the battle took place between 2 Hindu kingdoms, infact even the life of loosing kings were spared. Lastly India has high number of rape cases because of high reporting and better rights for women compared to neighbouring nations, Pak, Bangladesh and Afganistan where women are married to their rapists under Sharia courts so no FIR happens.
4 REPLY 3 hours ago
Posted by FR€€ $P!R!T . 3 hours ago

The National crush of 2004 - Amrita Rao

This song instantly made Amrita Rao the national crush of 2004, I have concluded it from the comments section of this song as I was too young at that time to realise and remember such things yet I remember dancing on this song in the years to come by whenever it came on 9x and other popular music channels of 00s decade. It was a huge hit and continued to rule the hearts of audience for many years to come. Also I guess her get up in the song was a huge sensation.

Baburao. : Cutest actress
0 REPLY 1 hours ago
