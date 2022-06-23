Do you see a future for Vaani Kapoor in Bollywood?

Vaani Kapoor is an Indian actress known for her work in Hindi films. She made her film debut in the 2013 romantic comedy Shuddh Desi Romance, a critical and commercial success, which earned her Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. Later she acted in Aaha Kalyanam, Befikre, and the action thriller War.

I liked her acting in Shuddh Desi Romance, however, after that she was just another actor for me. Vaani Kapoor started out great, but then her choice of films was not that great. Even in the film Bell Bottom, she was just a supporting actor to Akshay Kumar. In her recent film, Chandigarh Kare Ashiqui, I could see her making an improvement. I loved her part and her character display as a transgender woman.





What do you think about Vaani Kapoor?