Undoubtedly Hrithik is the most handsome man alive in Bollywood. Right from the start of his career till today, this title still belongs to him. Be it his eyes, his looks, or just him in general, something is mesmerizing about him that catches your attention. I don't think anyone even from the new generation looks as smart as Hrithik does. In 2019, Hrithik had made it to the most-handsome looking men in the world!