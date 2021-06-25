Do you struggle with frizzy hair specially during the monsoons?

If you are like me, someone with thin hair which still tends to get frizzy with humidity around you know the struggle of maintaining it! It's like my hair has two personalities! I tried deep conditioning home remedies but nothing really worked. That's when I came across BBLUNT Intense Moisture Conditioner for Seriously Dry Hair, with Jojoba and decided to give it to a go. It helped me manage my hair to a great extent. Specially the conditioner A moisture-rich conditioner for seriously dry and rebellious hair that Nourishes hair to make it smoother, more hydrated and manageable Packed with Jojoba, Vitamin E, Hydrolyzed Keratin & Wheat Germ Oil Nourishes hair to make it smoother, more hydrated and manageable Comes in an easy-to-use, convenient and mess-free flip bottle A unique colour protect formula, ideal for Indian hair types For best results, use with BBLUNT Intense Moisture Shampoo and Intense Moisture Serum.

The 2 sides of this bottle are made with some silicon-y material and the rest of the bottle with sturdy plastic. It’s like a squeezy candy ball. This makes squeezing out the product soooo sooooo easy. 100 points to BBLUNT for this smart packaging. I am so impressed! I would have been sad if the goodness ended there, but no, yipiee!

My wavy hair were soaking in moisture and so well defined. They were bouncy and lively. I would definitely recommend it.