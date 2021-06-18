Do you think 2001 was a turning point for Bollywood?

2001 saw the releases of two of the most iconic Bollywood film of all time, Dil Chahta Hai and Lagaan. Both starring Aamir Khan. The years before 2001 saw Bollywood churning out NRI catering films, problematic stories, and a frankly rough decade in terms of good content. Reading books about that era made me realize that there was this general feeling in the audience that most of the films coming out were missing the mark.

Then came a new millennium and eventually 2001. This year alone saw the release of several heavyweight releases like 'Gadar' and Karan Johar's 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', both were roaring at the box office. But 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Lagaan' are often credited for changing the course of Hindi cinema. This was the beginning of the multiplex era and DCH kick-started the depiction of urban stories on screen and still holds a place in our hearts even after so many years.

On the other hand 'Lagaan' was a failure on paper. Coming from a director whose last directorial venture was a dud, about a bunch of villagers playing cricket in British Raj. But the film released and the rest is history. Both the films raised the bar of Bollywood films and what they could achieve. This is why they have also stood the test of time. Do you agree with this?