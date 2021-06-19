Do you think 2018 was a turning point for good content in Bollywood?

With films like Andhadhun, Stree, Tumbbad, Raazi, Manmarziyaan, Mulk, Blackmail, PadMan, October, Sui Dhaaga, Karwaan, Pari, Badhaai Ho, Hichki, Padmaavat etc, releasing that year, with many getting critical and commercial success. Do you think it was a Turning point for good content getting its due in Bollywood? Many actresses in the 2018 Actresses roundtable, which consisted of the likes of Tabu, Rani, Anushka, Deepika, Alia and Taapsee. The actresses shared the same sentiment about cinema changing, with how many content led films have became hits and how the perception of content led films is changing also.

While many commercial films, which objectively may not have been that great, such as Bhaagi 2 or Race 3 also did well. We saw a rise in good content making a mark at the box office the same year.

What do you think? Was the year a turning point for content in Bollywood getting its due?