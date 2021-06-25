Do you think Abhishek Bachchan is an underrated actor? Share your thoughts

I feel there are many Bollywood actors and actresses who have not been used in movies despite their potential. And, one of them is Abhishek Bachchan. We talk about nepotism and all, but Amitabh Bachchan's son Abhishek could have been seen more. Here are my 3 movie picks that prove his skillset.

Guru

Guru is and always will be one of my favourite movies. Abhishek Bachchan's journey in this film from being nobody to becoming a business tycoon or what he used to call himself Guru for everyone, deserves a watch. You can enjoy this film anytime on Netflix.

Raavan

Raavan is a very unique film that I have watched so far. The name of the film is metaphorical and mythological at the same time. Abhishek kidnaps Aishwarya who plays an officer's wife, but falls in love with her and lets her go. Soon the officer realises she is also in love with him. Later he uses her to get to the kidnapper and what happens next is worth watching. The film is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Ludo

Ludo, an Anurag Basu film is definitely a must-watch. It tells four stories of different people but somehow gets connected at the end and among the four, one is Abhishek's. Abhishek flourished in all colours in this film. It's streaming on Netflix.

The list cannot stop here because there are so many more films in his hat. What do you think? Isn't he underrated?