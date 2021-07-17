Do you think actresses make for a better producer compared to actors?

Taapsee Pannu recently announced that she is venturing into production with her company Outsider Films. Looking at her filmography that consists of offbeat and interesting films, I have massive hopes with her production house. In the past, several successful actresses have turned into producers, while some fail, most manage to support clutter-breaking stories and achieve success with that.

Deepika Padukone turned producer with Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak', where she played an acid attack survivor. Priyanka Chopra has produced a number of films, including some regional small-budget films (The Marathi film 'Ventilator' won three National Film Awards). Her recent production venture, 'The White Tiger', was recently nominated for the Oscars.

Anushka Sharma has been one of the most successful actress-producer in Bollywood (strictly my opinion). Unlike many, she has been putting the money where her mouth is. From 'NH10', to 'Paatal Lok', her production works have been offbeat, engaging, and thought-provoking.

Last year, Vidya Balan decided to become a producer and backed the powerful and disturbing short film 'Natkhat.' So overall, not all but the majority of actresses prove to be a better producer than their male counterparts

Do you agree with this?