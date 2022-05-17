Do you think Aishwariya Rai Bachchan gave up on her career for her husband?

Aishwariya is considered to be one of the biggest stars in the country today. From doing movies like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam to Devdas to Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, she has set the bar high for the actress. Even after her marriage, Aishwariya Rai has done her fair of good movies but I feel like somewhere or the other her marriage has affected her career. I came across an article where it said how Abishek Bachchan constantly needs Aishwariya to be with him, be it during his movie shoots or when he's at a hotel. Can this lead to her doing very few movies?