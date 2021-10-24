Do you think Akshay Kumar has helped Katrina Kaif more in Bollywood than Salman Khan?

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif have done a lot of successful films in Bollywood. They are now reuniting for Rohit Shetty's action flick 'Sooryavanshi.' It's generally known that Salman Khan helped Katrina initially in her career by getting producers to cast her in films. But I read a couple of reports that stated it was Akshay, who helped Katrina professionally.

It was him who convinced producers to cast her in 'Humko Deewana Kar Gaye' when she was out of work. Eventually, the two bonded well and did a number of films like 'Namastey London', 'Singh Is King' and 'Welcome' among others. Akshay was instrumental in her getting these films.

Not to ignore the fact that she has obviously worked very hard and is a great dancer. But the industry was apprehensive in casting her for the longest time as she wasn't fluent in Hindi. She still isn't. But do you think she owes her successful career to Akshay?