Do you think Alaya F will have a better career than Janhvi Kapoor or Ananya Panday?

In the last few years, a number of star kids have ventured into Bollywood like Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Alaya F. There are some in the waiting to be launched, like Shanaya Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. In all these names, Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya F in my opinion seems to be the person who will enjoy a long run in Bollywood.





There are several factors that led me to believe that. Her attitude during the interviews is very positive and she seems well-read. Unlike many who are in the news for saying dumb things, Alaya has let her work speak for herself. She also doesn't have an over-enthusiastic PR team, who circulates airport looks and gym looks of their client.





Alaya made her debut with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in a film with a star cast where she could easily be outshined by the greats. But she still decided to do the film. Another point is that she has been vocal about her family background and acknowledges the privilege that she enjoys. All these things make me believe that she might last longer in Bollywood.





Do you agree?