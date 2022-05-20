Do you think Is Alia Bhatt the next Madhuri Dixit?

Well, Alia Bhatt is a completely different actor and celebrity compared to Madhuri Dixit. Alia developed as a wonderful actor with a variety of different roles and she delivered them with quality. On the contrary, Madhuri Dixit hasn't come up with such different types of roles. She was always the love interest, from Vinod Khanna to Akshay Khanna(that doesn't make her one of the most surviving actresses). And, her dance is always over-hyped, mostly dance numbers were stuffed brutally. Well, Alia reached too far from any of the 90s and current actresses. She is good with acting, looks gorgeous, is a par performer is complimented with all roles, can sing, and is cute at a level that one could fall for her even she is crying. She has a lot more to achieve.