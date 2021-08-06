Do you think Alia Bhatt or Janhvi Kapoor would get films without Karan Johar's support?

Karan Johar has had a soft spot for star kids like Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and in the past, Kareena Kapoor. He goes out of his way to offer them films and films that have meaty roles for them. This was the reason why Kangana Ranaut called him the flagbearer of nepotism in Bollywood.

Since the tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, Karan has been trolled for favoring star kids and not giving enough opportunities to outsiders. So that makes me wonder if actresses like Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor get films without him? Both made their debut with a Dharma banner film.

Since SOTY, Alia has done 19 films out of which nine were produced by Karan Johar. Same with Janvhi. Two out of four films in her filmography are by Karan. So clearly Kjo helps them with work. But do you think things will be the same for them without the support of Kjo?