Do you think Alia Bhatt will be a great producer like Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone?

Alia Bhatt recently wrapped the filming of 'Darlings' which marks her foray into film production. The film, also stars Vijay Verma, Shefali Shah, and Roshan Matthew is produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Productions. Just like many actresses in Bollywood, Alia has also turned into a producer.

In the past, actresses like Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone among others turned into producers to tell brave stories. Anushka in particular has been able to walk the talk and her production company has been able to deliver quality content both in Bollywood and OTT space. She also supports talented but underrated actors like Jaideep Ahlawat.

Deepika's maiden production 'Chappaak' was based on a very sensitive story. The film was well-received by the critics. So do you think Alia will be also a great producer like Anushka and Deepika?