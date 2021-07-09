Do you think Alia Bhatt will be as successful as Priyanka Chopra in Hollywood?

Alia Bhatt recently signed a Hollywood talent agency WME, which also represents several big celebs like Emma Stone, Oprah, Gal Gadot, and Charlize Theron among others. This might be the first step towards Alia's Hollywood dream. Looking at the success Priyanka Chopra has achieved abroad, several actors and actresses might be also aspiring to work in Los Angeles under big banners.





Alia, who has proved her acting chops in Bollywood, is a big name here. But she will have to start from scratch in Hollywood just like Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan did. Ali has got the looks and the talent, and now a popular talent agency representing her. It's just a matter of time that we will hear the news of Ali signing a Hollywood project.





There have been several names from Bollywood in the past who acted in the massive studio back blockbusters in LA. And we can hope that Alia's name is included in this list. Do you think she will be able to make a mark in Hollywood like Priyanka Chopra? Or Chopra's success is rare and an exception?