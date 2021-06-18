Do you think Alia Bhatt would be so successful without Karan Johar's support?

Alia Bhatt is one of the most popular actors in the Bollywood film industry right now. Having made her debut in 2012 with Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year' at the age of 19, she has managed to climb the ladders of stardom by delivering good performances.

So far in her career, Alia has done 13 films with a leading role. Out of which ten were produced by Kjo's Dharma Productions. This clearly shows that Karan is always trying to help Alia with her career. He also ensures that a strong female character lands on her lap. For example Raazi. The film, co-starring Vicky Kaushal, was well-received, so was her performance as an Indian spy.

Most of the big hits in Alia's filmography have been a Dharma movie. One of her upcoming films 'Bhramastra', is also produced by Kjo. And this list will keep growing. Now it is not hidden to anyone how Karan favors people from film families and goes to any extend in helping them build a career. He has been doing this with Janhvi Kapoor as well by offering her film after film under his banner. Having said that, there is no doubt that Alia is a good actor. But don't you think it's unfair for the outsiders who, despite having 100 times more talent than her, will never get the same kind of support from Karan?