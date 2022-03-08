Do you think Alia should be compared with actress like Nargis and Meena Kumari after watching her in Gangubai Kathaiwadi?

Gangubai Kathaiwadi has been receiving a lot of positive reviews and love. Alia Bhat on the other hand too has been receiving love, appreciation and only positive feedback. People were shocked to see Alia Bhat perform so well in the movie. She handled the entire movie on her shoulder. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known to have the knack to choose the perfect cast for his films. He recently compared the actress with icons like Nargis and Meena Kumari which is a huge compliment for any actress. Do you think Alia deserves to be compared with these icons after the way she has perfomed in Gangubai?

In a recent interview, SLB praised Alia a lot. He said, "This film matters to Indian cinema because here was a performance that I think will be celebrated for the next 50-100 years. It could be at par with Nargis Ji in Mother India, at par with Seema Biswas in Bandit Queen, Meena Kumari in Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam. This is the fourth performance I would talk of in the same league. So this film mattered. Here is a girl who is taking a whole film on her shoulder,"