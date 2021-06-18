Do you think Amitabh Bachchan is an exception considering his long and successful body of work?

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan completed his 52 years in the Bollywood film industry. He thanked his fans for their consistent support over the years and looked back at his journey filled with ups and downs. Having made his acting debut with 'Saat Hindustani' in 1969,

Big B later appeared in a bunch of flop films, the string which ended with 'Zanjeer' in 1973. The film was a blockbuster and catapulted him into the 'angry young man' avatar. Looking at his body of work, Mr. Bachchan might be an exception where such long and successful careers are a bit of a rarity.

Talking about male actors in Bollywood, they tend to have a hard time accepting their age and playing their age. Big B realized this in the late 90s and suddenly revamped his professional choices. Since then, he has given us so many iconic roles in films like Piku, Sarkar, Gulabo Sitabo, Bunty Aur Babli, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. Such a level of fame and interesting filmography is hard to replicate. We just hope he keeps acting and giving us great roles in films.