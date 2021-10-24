Do you think Ananya Panday's upcoming films will be affected by her NCB questioning?

Amidst Aryan Khan's arrest in the drugs case. Ananya Panday was questioned by the NCB recently for the same. Her name popped up reportedly in one of the chats and officials suspected she supplied drugs to Aryan. During the questioning, Ananya said that she was joking. But this brief stint with the NCB might have some ripple effects on her films.

She is gearing up for the release of 'Liger' with Vijay Devarakonda. The film, which is produced by Karan Johar, will hit the theatres next year. But the film's director Puri Jagannadh was accused in a drug scandal in Andhra Pradesh’s film industry in 2017. 62 personalities from the Telugu film industry including Puri and his Liger co-producer Charmee Kaur were questioned by the Telangana Excise (Enforcement) Department.

They were later given a clean chit. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, both Liger and her film with Shakun Batra and Deepika Padukone are now on hold indefinitely “Until the picture is clearer”. What are your thoughts on this?