Do you think Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor have changed things for married women in Bollywood?

Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor are two of the most successful and popular actresses in the Bollywood industry right now. Both have come a long way and have proven time and again why they deserve to be where they are. Anushka has also ventured into production and has been successfully handling it, churning out edgy content and giving opportunities to new voices and talents.

Recently, actress Isha Koppikar said that Anushka and Shilpa Shetty have changed things for married women. While mentioning Shilpa in a broader sense seems legit, she hasn't had a successful Bollywood career. So I think Kareena seems to be more fit in this description. Both are married and have kids and have been working and excelling, which earlier wasn't the case.

An actress's career would come to a halt after her marriage. But things have changed for good now. So do you think some of the credit should go to actresses like Anushka, Kareena, and Shilpa?