Do you think Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are invited to Katrina's Grah Pravesh?

Well as we all know that Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif have been best of friends in the Bollywood industry for a while and we got to see their friendship on the Koffee with Karan's couch.

According to the news, Katrina and Vicky Kaushal are shifting in the same building where Virat Koli and Anushka Sharma live. Not only that but they are also going to be their neighbours!

So accordingly don't you think Anushka and Virat would be invited for Katrina's Grah Pravesh in their new house as she just got married to Vicky Kaushal!

Well, I think so they would be invited for Katrina Kaif Grah Pravesh because being in their neighbourhood, it is a must to show hospitality!