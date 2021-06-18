Do you think Anushka Sharma is the best actor-producer in Bollywood?

Anushka Sharma has been successfully managing both acting as well as production for a while. Post her last outing, the 2018 Shah Rukh Khan co-starrer 'Zero', Anushka has been financing films and shows that have been very well received like 'Paatal Lok' and 'Bulbbul'.

Another film, under her production banner Clean Slate Filmz, starring Irrfan Khan's son Babil and Tripti Dimri is under production. The consistent delivery of quality films/shows and a successful acting career, has made her one of the most successful actor-producer in the Bollywood film industry.

Having made her acting debut in 2008 with 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi', Anushka ventured into film production at the young age of 27. She decided to back 'NH10' after the film failed to impress financers. NH10 went on to become a critical and commercial hit and cemented her credential as a producer who has a knack for good scripts.

Anushka has often said that she wants to back stories that she loves to watch as a viewer. Over the years, several other female actors have also turned into producers like Priyanka Chopra and recently Deepika Padukone with 'Chhapaak'. But among all these, Anushka seems to be a cut above the rest with the consistent delivery of quality. What do you think of her?