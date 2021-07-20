Do you think anybody else could have done Gully Boy instead of Ranveer Singh?

Gully Boy is a musical drama, a semi-biopic of the underdog rapper Divine. The character Ranveer Singh plays is Murad. He uses rapping as a method to talk about all the life struggles, social issues, difficulties. The film is directed by Zoya Akhtar, and it also features Alia Bhatt in it. You can watch the film anytime on Amazon Prime Video.





Do you think anybody else could have replaced Ranveer Singh for playing Murad in the film? I think Vicky Kaushal could have done a good job in the movie.