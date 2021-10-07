Do you think the Aryan Khan drug case has taken a political turn?

Aryan Khan did not get bail yesterday in the Mumbai cruise drugs case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). He was sent to judicial custody for two weeks in the case. The court denied his custody to the NCB. But now the case seems to be getting messier as the day progresses.

A Maharastra Minister said that the raid was fake, while a man who is a worker of the ruling party was seen accompanying the NCB during the raid. All these things raise multiple questions. News channels have been accusing Shah Rukh Khan of bad parenting while others are targeting the entire Bollywood industry calling them 'mafia' and 'druggie'.

Given the current political climate of this country and the rampant Islamophobia, it is quite possible that Shah Rukh Khan and his son's religion might be one of the factors in how this case will go on. There have been arguments from both sides but nothing seems clear right now. What are your thoughts on this? What do you think will be the fate of Aryan in this case?