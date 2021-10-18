Do you think Aryan Khan will get bail tomorrow?

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has been in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail ever since his bail plea was rejected by the court in the cruise drugs case. After his quarantine period ended, Aryan was sent to the general ward of the prison. Now a senior Shiv Sena leader has urged the supreme court to order a probe by a sitting judge of the apex court into the affairs of Narcotics Control Bureau and violation of fundamental rights of Aryan.

Kishore Tiwari, the MoS in Maharashtra Government has accused NCB of being biased and hounding Aryan in an unfair manner. Aryan's verdict on the bail has been pushed till 20th October. After which his fate will be decided.

Do you think the intervention of a ruling party politician of Maharashtra might help Aryan in securing bail? I feel he has seen enough and has learned his lesson. He should be made a free man now.