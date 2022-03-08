Do you think the audience and industry should give one more chance to Honey Singh?

Honey Singh was once considered as the top 5 singers in Bollywood. There were a section of people who weren't pleased by his songs and then there were a section of people who were obsessed with his songs. Due to his personal choices he had taken a sabbatical. This affected his career a lot. When Honey Singh chose to make a comeback, the choice songs of the audience had changed massively. Since the time, the rapper has made a comeback, he isn't getting many offers to work. Here and there small roles but there are few people who would like to hear his songs again. Are you one of them and do you think the audience and the film industry should give him one more chance?