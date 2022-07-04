Do you think the audience enjoys Varun Dhawan's comic timing?

Varun Dhawan has done slapstick comedies. After all, Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2, and the upcoming Coolie No 1 are all mostly slapstick comedies. Even Dilwale and Dishoom had elements of slapstick comedy in them.





But it's not fair to say that Varun prefers slapstick movies over other kinds. He's done more non-slapstick movies after all. SOTY, Kalank, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya, and Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya aren't slapstick comedies. Additionally, he's done some really excellent off-beat movies like October, Badlapur, and Sui Dhaaga.





So, the reality is that when he works with his father, he ends up doing slapstick comedies (note that all his slapstick movies are with David Dhawan). It would be more accurate to say that David Dhawan is the one who prefers to make slapstick comedies, and Varun gets to come along for the ride. On his own, Varun selects and chooses movies from a wide range of genres.