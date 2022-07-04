Do you think the audience enjoys Varun Dhawan's comic timing?

If you have watched any of his movies. Then you'll know that he is a versatile actor in a true way. Ranbir Kapoor can not do what Ranveer Singh can do. Ranbir can't play Khilji, Bajirao, Simmba or Murad from gully boy but Ranveer can play Sanju effortlessly. About Vicky Kaushal, he is a good actor but I don't think he is funny and he can do just comic roles. This I can also say about Varun too. Ranveer's movie choice is superb and very well thought out. If you haven't watched Ram-Leela's 'LEELA JAISI KOI NAHI' and 'RAM LEELA EK HO GYE' scenes. Just watch and then decide.





Any Bollywood actor wouldn't dare to carry the looks and play an antagonist in the biggest banner movie. He dares it, he has the intensity, the gust and now you can judge him!