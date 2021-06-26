Do you think Babil Khan has the potential to take forward his father Irrfan Khan's legacy?

Irrfan's son Babil Khan is collaborating with Shoojit Sircar for his next project. Currently he is working on his debut film Qala for netflix, in which he will be seen opposite Tripti Dimri.

We all know what a great actor Late Irrfan khan was, not just in bollywood, he is recognized globally as a commendable actor. Do you think his son would be as good as him and will take forward the legacy of great Irrfan Khan?

Well, he hasn't even completed his first movie and got an offer for another, that too from the very popular and talented film maker Shoojit Sircar, I guess that's the advantage of being a star kid but then every pro comes with a con which we usually don't realize as common men.

Star kids definitely have an advantage of getting films easily than others but they also have a baggage to carry along. Like in this case, we'll be expecting Babil to act like Irrfan Khan and we'll definitely be disappointed if he fails to do so.