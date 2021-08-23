Do you think Bell Bottom Marjaawaan poster has a similarity with Prabhas's Radhe Shyam poster?

While scrolling through pictures, suddenly I realised that Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor starring Bell Bottom's song Marjaawaan has a scene similar to Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's upcoming film Radhe Shyam's poster. I feel there's not much difference. What do you think? Can you see the similarity? What are your thoughts about identical poster sequence making?





If you haven't watched Bell Bottom yet, wait for another 4 weeks, and it will release on Amazon Prime prior to its 8 weeks release policy. Till then, enjoy the movie in your nearby theatres.