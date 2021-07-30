Do you think big movies like '83, Sooryavanshi should now release on OTT?

It's been more than a year we have been hearing the names of these movie titles like '83, Sooryavanshi, Thalaivi, Hathi Mere Saathi, Bunty Aur Babli 2, and many more which didn't get a release because of the pandemic and lockdown due to Covid-19. Do you think that these films should settle down for OTT? The hype, the buzz for these movies are going haywire. So I think the filmmakers should take a decision and explore the digital world to release these movies for the audience.