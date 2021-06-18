Do you think Blackpink is copying BTS?

Some of these might be mere coincidence or maybe not. Now Blackpink's song Ice Cream is said to have copied beats from BTS's song 2nd grade.Though the song is old yet the beats are very similar. Also fans claim that Blackpink's song How You Like That too copied beats from BTS's Cypher pt. 4.





Not only beats but some of Blackpink's concepts are also said to be inspired from that of BTS's.How You Like That is said to have copied concepts and visuals from BTS's On music video(unique box dance formation),Black Swan(Black Wings),Blood Sweat and Tears(Blindfold) and Shadow(Background).





This is in no way a hate post but just an opinion. What are your views about this?