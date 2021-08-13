Do you think Bobby Deol is the new villain of Bollywood? #AazadiLikhneKi

After disappearing for quite a while, Bobby Deol made an amazing comeback with his web series 'Aashram' in which he portrayed the role of a godman who was apparently a villain.

I really don't remember any other movie before this where he played a negative character and did it with such ease and perfection. In fact this was the same role that fetched him a lot of appreciation and awards. Needless to say that Aashram is the highlight of Bobby's career in Bollywood.

Even in an interview, Bobby was found saying “I think I have become the villain of the industry" which might be true. Also he threw some light on his new project 'Love Hostel' with Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra wherein he will be again seen in a negative role.

Do you think Lord Bobby Deol has now become the new villain of Bollywood?