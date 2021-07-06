Do you think Bollywood actors are looking for different ways of earning?

I think when the actors don't have any movies or series in the line-up, they take up reality shows as their way of earning. They become either participants or judges or hosts. Do you also feel that way? What are your thoughts?





Over the years, we have seen many celebrities take part in television reality shows. Be it Amitabh Bachchan in Kaun Banega Crorepati, or Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, and now Rohit Shetty in Khatron Ke Khiladi, or Shilpa Shetty in Bigg Boss as a participant and Salman Khan as host, or Shahrukh Khan in Kya Aap Pachvi Pass Se Tez Hain, or Madhuri Dixit as a judge in Dance Deewane, or Malaika Arora in India's Best Dancer and the list goes on.





Now, when Ranveer Singh is stepping into this reality show world, I am thinking that these Bollywood actors and directors get into the showbiz because of the monetary security. What do you think?