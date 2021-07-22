Do you think Bollywood actors can ace these Hollywood characters?

Have you ever think while watching any Hollywood movie that our Bollywood actors could ace this character? Well, I have thought about it, and here I am mentioning 5 such Hollywood characters that Bollywood actors can perform effortlessly. If you have any more names that you want to add, then let us know in the comments.

Taapsee Pannu as Rachel Watson

I believe Taapsee could have aced the character of Rachel Watson from the film The Girl On The Train that was done by Emily Blunt originally.

Alia Bhatt as Mia

Have you ever thought about how Ryan Gosling and Alia Bhatt would look together in the film- La La Land? No? Then think about it now.

Neena Gupta as Miranda Priestly

I think Neena Gupta could have easily replaced Meryl Streep as Miranda in the rom-com The Devil Wears Prada. What do you think?

Aishwarya Rai as Maleficent

In the original Maleficent, Angelina Jolie played the character but, in the Hindi dubbed version Aishwarya Rai did the voice-over. And it made me thinking, that she would have looked great in the actual Maleficent movie instead of Angelina.

Sanya Malhotra as Cruella

It's just a thought that Sanya Malhotra would have aced Emma Stone's Cruella's character. Do you agree?