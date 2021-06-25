Do you think Bollywood actors will continue to turn to politics just like these actors did?

We have seen many Bollywood actors who turned into politicians. Do you think this trend will continue in the future too? When I try to think of an actor who could turn into a politician after retiring from Bollywood, the only one that pops up in my mind is Akshay Kumar. It won’t be that surprising as the actor is already quite vocal about political opinions.





Some of the actors who have previously turned to politics are:

1.Hema Malini-The actress joined BJP in 2004 as the general secretary. Hema Malini is currently a member of Lok Sabha.

2.Kirron Kher-The actress initially got involved with non-profit organisation and then finally joined BJP in 2014 as an elections candidate for Chandigarh.

3.Dharmendra-Dharmendra also joined BJP in 2004 and was elected as the Member of Parliament in Bikaner District of Rajasthan.





What are your thoughts on Bollywood celebrities who turn into politicians? Which actor do you think will go down this route?