Do you think Bollywood Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas tends to toot her own horn which makes her seem arrogant?

Bollywood Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has become India's pride as she has successfully taken Hollywood by storm. She has talent, looks and intelligence, one could say that she is perfect but there is one thing about her that is really bothersome but people often tend to ignore it. In some of her interviews, she seems a bit arrogant and it is mainly because she has a habit of tooting her own horn. The actress intentionally or unintentionally praises herself too much in interviews which is the reason why people assume that she is not humble.You don’t believe me? Let’s have a look at some of her statements and you can judge.

In an interview with The Daily Beast, the actress said “I come from a very academic family, I was very academically inclined. When I was 17, I didn’t really think that the profession of glamour was a real profession, because everyone in my family was academic, but it changed, by fluke, when I won Miss India”. Chopra started off by overemphasising on how intelligent she is which is fine, then, she goes on to explain how she won the title of Miss India by fluke. Nobody becomes Miss India by fluke, it takes a lot of hard-work but she just made it sound like it just happened for her easily because she is so pretty and intelligent.

This was just one of the instances when I found Priyanka Chopra a little arrogant and inconsiderate. Do you also think that the actress tend to blow her own horn quiet often?