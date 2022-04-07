Do you think Bollywood celebs are being way too serious to keep their marriages private in these recent years?
I personally believe that Bollywood celebs weren't as secretive about their personal lives as they have become over the years. Bollywood marriages were not kept so private and they were even announced beforehand but now celebs want to keep it private but only some want to keep it private, some just want to say I want to keep it private then use it as a PR strategy.
What do you think about this?