Do you think Bollywood movies are still insane sexiest?

Bollywood has been notorious for its biasness and inappropriate portrayal of woman characters. Over the past years, women representing leading roles in Bollywood have been less and far between. Women have been mistreated at many scales in Bollywood movies.

Woman characters are primarily described with surface-level qualities—attractive, beautiful—whereas men are represented as "strong" and "successful" associated with them. In trailers, women are shown jolly and less angry than a male characters.

The Hindi films portray "ideal women" as compliant, self-abandon, and controlled, while the "bad" woman is "individualistic, sexually aggressive, westernised, and not sacrificing."

While around 80% of the movie plots have more male mentions than females, surprisingly, more than 50% of movie posters feature actresses. In films like Raees & Gangaa Jal and more, the male character has more than mentions in the story, and females have none, yet the posters feature females. They want to get public attention through (the actress), but she has been sidelined about the actual story.

While this stereotyping reflects "how people think", the change in time revolutionises this stereotype thinking. Many mainstream female actors like Anushka Sharma, Kangana Ranaut, and Vidya Balan opted for female-centric scripts like NH10, Queen and Kahaani; respectively, things are changing on-screen.

The percentage of female-centric movies has risen in recent years." It has been discovered that at least 30 films in the last three years where females play a central role in the movies and the posters and trailers, referring to films like Neerja, Nil Battey Sannata, Margarita with a Straw, Dear Zindagi, Akira, and more.