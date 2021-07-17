Do you think bollywood is picking typical plots and giving them a twist?

If you have seen the trailer of Vikrant Massy and Kriti Kharbanda starrer '14 Phere' you might have gotten an idea of what I'm talking about. Bollywood has become more than just a show biz now. It requires to engage audience with fresh scripts and good content. In the trailer you can see two people having their fun and falling in love to get married but can't because of their parents and family backgrounds. Now this is a fairly old and typical Indian family plot but the twist agent here is how they handle this obstacle. The trailer was definitely reflecting fresh plot vibes but attached to an old story line of family vs lovers. Do you think Bollywood is picking up typical old topics and giving then a twist for content?