Do you think Bollywood should get over the concept of Airport Looks?

Thank You LightsCameraAction for Nominating Me. Here are my views According to me, In the name of airport looks it's just that the paps get a lot of content to post. Now and then the paps and their team know they will spot a big celebrity and if some interesting action is caught on the camera they can use it to excite the audience. For example when Katrina used to come to drop Vicky Kaushal at the airport when they got married. It was nothing exciting to me but it was circulated so much that it was everywhere, almost on every page. Also in the name of airport looks and gym looks I feel there is a certain amount of pressure on the celebrities to look perfect and not just celebrities but normal people as well. I mean not everyone wants to travel in hot Co-Ord Set like Nora Fatehi or in Salwar Kameez like Sara Ali Khan. I am Further Nominating FilmyKudy and mogambo07