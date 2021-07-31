Do you think Bollywood women are being slut-shamed after the Raj Kundra case?

Ever since the businessman and husband of Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra has been arrested in a porn case, women from Bollywood are being targeted by people online. The online trolls and people with sick mindsets have got an excuse to slut-shame women.





Singer Sona Mohapatra, who is outspoken about a lot of issues, tweeted about this matter. She took to Twitter to talk about consent and exploitation in a thread. Sona said: "The #RajKundra blow-up cannot be an excuse to throw lewd comments into our timelines & say things like, you are from #Bollywood & all of you are the same or other shit."





Shilpa has also been targeted by many who believe that she knew about this all along. In the past, we have seen how women are targeted more, sometimes even when there is no evidence whatsoever of their involvement. Case in point, Rhea Chakraborty and what she went through.





What do you think about this issue? Do you think it's fair to target women from Bollywood for Raj Kundra's misdeeds?