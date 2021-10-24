Do you think both Ranbir-Alia and Katrina-Vicky will tie the knot in December?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are some of the most talked-about Bollywood couples these days. The two have been seeing each other for a while and earlier this year during an interview, Ranbir said that they would be married by now if the pandemic hadn't happened. Now there are reports that both are now finally deciding to settle down in December.

The fans of Ranila will be excited to hear that they have cleared their schedules for that month, just like Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. On the other hand, another couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are also planning to do the same. There have been a lot of rumours of the two secretly marrying.

According to a report by ETimes, they might tie the know in December and have started to pick their outfits for the night which will be designed by Sabyasachi Do you think two of the most talked-about couples of B'town will get married in the same month?