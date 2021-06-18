Do you think Brahmastra is being pushed by Karan Johar on purpose?

If there is a movie that'll never see the light of day, it's probably Brahmastra. The number of times that the film has been shelved and postponed has struck a nerve with the audience as well. In fact, some people seem to have lost interest in the Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer. And this bodes badly for Ayan Mukerji and Karan Johar.

The more it gets pushed, the more the buzz dies about it. The logo was stylishly revealed during the 2019 Kumbh, and it's 2021 now. Between this, there's been statements about VFX delays, and other technical issues and then Covid swept through. Currently the film is scheduled to release in 2022, so how will it be hyped? Karan Johar has faced immense backlash following the death of SSR, calls to boycott nepotism, and more recently his fallout with Kartik Aaryan over Dostana 2.

Amidst this, logically speaking, it's not the best time to release the movie. Especially because Brahmastra is a high-budget film and might incur losses. He also lost out on deals with southern production houses, which might be due to the controversies at the moment. Despite this, most of the movies he has lined up are expensive ones. Is he consciously delaying Brahmastra's release to a point when negative publicity and flak will die down?