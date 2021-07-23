Do you think 'Captain India' will be a turning point for Kartik Aaryan?

The first look of Kartik Aaryan starrer 'Captain India' was released recently. In the film, directed by Hansal Mehta, Kartik plays the role of a pilot. In the first look, Kartik is dressed as a pilot with his face hidden behind a cap. It is inspired by a real-life rescue mission of the Indian Air Force.





Kartik was in the news lately for all the wrong reasons. His departure from Karan Johar's 'Dostana 2' (co-starring Janhvi Kapoor), received a polarised response. Some said that it was due to nepotism, while others said it was due to Kartik's unprofessional behavior. These things surely affected his career as Dharma also vowed to never work with him ever in the future.





However, things are slowly going in his favor with Kartik having some interesting lineup of films. One of them is Captain India, which is directed by Scam 1992's director Hansal Mehta.





Are you looking forward to this film? Do you think it will be a turning point for Kartik?